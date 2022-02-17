Code Yellow, Code Orange alerts of strong winds on in the mountain areas until Friday evening

On Thursday, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued several Code Yellow and Code Orange alerts for blizzard, generally targeting the high mountain areas, until Friday evening.

According to the same source, between February 17, 10:30 am - February 18, 2:00 am, a Code Yellow alert of strong wind blows will be on, with speeds exceeding 70 - 80 km/h in the northern part of the Eastern Carpathians and in the Apuseni Mountains, and during the evening and overnight in the rest of the mountain areas as well. At high altitudes, wind gusts will exceed 100 km/h, and there will be blizzard, temporarily, and a low visibility.

On Thursday, between 10:30 am and 11:00 pm, a second Code Yellow alert will be in force in the northwest part of the country, where the wind will blow powerfully, with gusts being expected to exceed 55 - 65 km/h and, in some areas, even 70 km/h. Wind gusts will also temporarily hit the central, northeastern and southeastern parts of the country, with speeds generally of 45 - 55 km/h.

At the same time, between 12:00 pm and 11:00 pm, there will be a Code Orange in force of blizzard at altitudes higher than 1,700 metres, in the northern side of the Eastern Carpathians and in the Apuseni Mountains. In these areas, the wind will be strong, with gusts to exceed 110 - 120 km/h. There will also be strong blizzards, thick layers of snow and very low visibility.

According to the forecast, on Friday, between 2:00 am and 8:00 pm, a Code Yellow for strong winds will enter into force in the Southern and Eastern Carpathians, with speeds generally of 70 - 80 km/h. At high altitudes, especially in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, the wind will also blow powerfully, and there will be blizzard and low visibility. Also, wind will hot hard in some parts in the southern, eastern and central regions of the country, with speed arounds of 45 - 55 km/h, and even exceeding 60 km/h in some small areas.

Last but not least, on Friday, between 2:00 am and 11:00 am, there will be a Code Orange of blizzard at altitudes of over 1,700 metres in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, where the wind will blow with gusts exceeding 100 - 120 km/h, there will be thick layers of snow and a very low visibility, Agerpres informs.