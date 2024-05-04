Code Yellow for floods on rivers in Bihor county, in next few hours

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued a Code Yellow warning for floods, on Saturday, valid until the following hours on small rivers in the basins of Holod and Cornet, in Bihor county.

According to the specialist forecast, in the time interval 16:55 - 23:00, as a result of the recorded and forecasted precipitation and the propagation, important leaks may occur on the slopes, torrents, streams, rapid floods, increases in flows and levels , with possible exceeding of the Attention Quotas, on the small rivers of the Holod hydrographic basin - tributary of the Crisul Negru river (Bihor county).

Hydrologists specify that dangerous hydrological phenomena can occur with greater probability also on some small rivers in the Cornet hydrographic basin (tributary of the Holod river).

The warning was sent to: the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forests, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the National Administration "Romanian Waters", the Ministry of Internal Affairs, mass media, Hidroelectrica, Crisuri Water Basin Administration and the Bihor Water Management System