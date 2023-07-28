Commander of 'Traian Vuia' Air Force Military School: Training permanently for crisis situations

Speaking at the graduation and promotion ceremony of the 2023 class of the 'Traian Vuia' Air Force Military School for Warrant Officers and NCOs (SMMMSFA), honorifically named "General Constantin Christescu - 100", Air Commodore Corneliu Mititelu emphasized that the service people are training continuously, not for peace, but for crisis situations.

He said that the graduates were thoroughly trained to face any challenges.

"The geopolitical and military situation in our area, that's what we have been and are training for, we are not training for peace, but for crisis situations. Warrant officers and NCOs ensure the maintenance and operation of the new hardware - the F16 multi-role fighter, the PATRIOT missiles, the 3D radars that will ensure the defense of the country in all crisis situations that may arise. This is latest generation, digitally operated technology, and the new warrant officers and NCOs are prepared to ensure the necessary maintenance," Air Commodore Corneliu Mititelu pointed out.

126 graduates (91 boys and 35 girls) were promoted to class 5 warrant officer and 45 graduates (39 boys and 6 girls) were promoted to the rank of sergeant. According to the SMMMSFA, the fresh graduates will be assigned to Air Force, Land Force and Navy units of the Ministry of National Defense, as well as to units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where they will be responsible for the maintenance of military equipment.

"You belong to the class that was honorifically named 'General Constantin Cristescu-100', 100 because this year we commemorated 100 years since the passing of this military man who was one of the most prominent generals who participated in the national reunification war. It's the day you got your first military rank, it's a unique event and a landmark you'll keep as a reference throughout your military career," said Deputy for Resources of the Air Force Chief of Staff, Air Commodore (Eng.) Cristian Patrascu. AGERPRES