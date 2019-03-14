Commissioner Cretu: Funds can be provided for feasibility study of Moldavia motorway upon official request

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu said on Friday that a feasibility study for the construction of the Moldavia motorway could be funded by the European Commission under the current financial programming period, but a formal request from the government is needed, which does not exist yet.

"About the Moldavia motorway, our DG Regio services have been consulted with the Government of Romania and our assessment is that we can provide funding for the feasibility study under the ongoing programming period but we need a formal request from the Romanian Government, which we do not have. So we, the European Commission, have offered to carry out the feasibility study for the Ungheni-Iasi-Targu Mures motorway under the current programming period, so that from the future budget on January 1, 2021 the actual construction may start. But we cannot do this without receiving a project - as is the case with the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, which is a priority in the transport master plan - without the projects being submitted to the commission," Cretu explained at a joint news conference with Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea at the Bucharest City Hall.