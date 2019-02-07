Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos: Romania is ready to join Schengen

Romania is ready to join the Schengen Area and this was the constant stance of the European Commission ever since its evaluation in 2011, on Thursday said the European Commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, who expressed hope that during the rotating presidency of Romania at the helm of the EU Council, a positive decision will be made regarding the enlargement of the European free circulation area.

According to Avramopoulos, Romania is prepared to join Schengen, and the decision is now political.

The Romanian Internal Affairs minister Carmen Dan asserted in her turn at the joint press conference with commissioner Avramopoulos after the informal reunion of the Justice and Home Affairs' ministers of the EU member states, underway at the Parliament Palace that an exploration existed regarding the Schengen Area's enlargement, context in which she specified that she will continue talks with her counterparts in the countries that are against Romania's joining the Schengen Area.