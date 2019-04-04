Commissioner Jourova: 'Activation of Art. 7 for Romania depends on what happens in the following days'

The European Commission doesn't discuss yet about the activation of Article 7 in the case of Romania, but this depends on what will happen in the following days, on Thursday stated in Bucharest the European Commissioner for Justice and Consumers, Vera Jourova, who attended the "European Day of Competition and Consumers" conference.

Vera Jourova was asked by the media what measures the European Commission will take with regard to Romania, should the Bucharest Government adopt the emergency ordinances amending the laws of Justice.

"I won't speculate on this issue. Mr. Timmermans was pretty clear yesterday [Wednesday, ed. n.] that we want to see positive outcome of our dialogue. To us, these two ordinances are steps in a very wrong direction and we are waiting for reactions from the Government, hoping that the Gov't will get back on the normal path that was so positive and successful in the past ten years. I won't speculate about the next steps, but there will be a reaction," Vera Jourova said.

Quizzed whether the European Commission is considering activating Article 7 in the case of Romania, the European dignitary said: "Not yet, but it is a measure which, as you know, we haven't hesitated to take in the case of Poland."

"The rule of law, the impartiality of the judiciary are not only internal aspects, but a European matter. There are standards that must be observed in all the Member States. Like I said, we still hope that the dialogue will bring the results we want. I know there will be another debate between Mr. First Vice President Timmermans and Mrs. Prime Minister Dancila and hopefully we will have a positive outcome," she stressed.

AGERPRES .