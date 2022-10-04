Competition Council analyzez takeover of Industria Chimica Adriatica by The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Competition Council is analyzing the transaction by which The Sherwin-Williams Company, USA, intends to take over Industria Chimica Adriatica S.p.A., Italy, informs the competition authority through a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Worldwide, The Sherwin-Williams Company mainly markets paints, varnishes, dyes, finishing products for wood, plastic or glass, etc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company operates in Romania through its subsidiaries, in the field of wholesale trade of industrial finishing products for wood and in the trade of industrial paints.

Industria Chimica Adriatica produces and sells finishing products for wood and glass, mainly for industrial applications and uses. In Romania, the company operates, in particular, through a local distributor and sells, for the most part, industrial finishing products for wood, told Agerpres.

According to the provisions of the Competition Law no. 21/1996, this operation is an economic concentration that must be authorized by the Competition Council.

The competition authority will evaluate this economic concentration in order to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the terms provided by law