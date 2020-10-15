Competition official Lungu says authorities no bogeyman out to get e-commerce

The trade competition authority has allocated more resources to monitor online commerce, but it must be understood that the competition authorities are no bogeyman out to penalise the market, head of the Consumer Goods Department within the Competition Council Sorin Lungu told the first edition of the National E-commerce Day event on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"The Romanian competition authority does not seem to specialise in the online field, but, in fact, in practice, we specialise in all fields. As far as we are concerned, the online situation has not changed much. We have been looking for years at this area. The only thing that has indeed changed is that we have stepped up our efforts and allocated more resources to support interventions in this area, and that has come as a result of an increase in the number of complaints against the market, complaints concerning e-commerce. However, it should be understood that the competition authorities are not a bogeyman out to penalise the market. In the end, we are here to educate consumers and the business operators listed with these online platforms," said Lungu.

Regarding the cross-border area where online platforms could operate, Lungu pointed out that no explosion is expected in the number of online merchants abroad dealing on the local market or in the number of Romanian merchants expanding abroad.

"Regarding the cross-border impact of these platforms, we really do not see a spread of businesses that operate in Romania. At the moment, we see a national market only for these intermediation services, but everything can change, given the new provisions at European level. We do not expect any explosion in the number of traders using platforms from outside Romania or vice versa," Lungu said.

Romanian business authorities and the business community discussed the future of electronic commerce in Romania at the first edition of the National E-commerce Day, organised on Thursday by the Romanian Association of Online Stores (ARMO).

According to organisers, the event includes three panels: "E-commerce potential and challenges in Romania - the national and European regulatory framework," "Digital payments, the foundation of a sound economy" and the releases of findings in a sociological study and research conducted by the Institute for Global Digital Policies (IGDP ) and the Centre for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) on e-commerce in Romania from in public policies and the Romanians' views over digitalisation.

At the end of the event, ARMO will present its Digitalisation Ambassadors awards to people in public positions who, through their actions undertaken this year have contributed to the development of the digital economy in Romania.

The AGERPRES National News Agency is the media partner of the event.

The Romanian Parliament passed in 2020 Law 144/2020 under which October 15 was created the National E-commerce Day.