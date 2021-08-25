Conductor Ion Marin appointed honorary consul of Romania in Lugano

Switzerland-based conductor Ion Marin has been appointed honorary consul of Romania in Lugano, the "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir informs, pointing out that this title awarded in recognition of the musician's constant cultural diplomacy efforts over the past decades confirms his steady involvement in strengthening the bilateral relations between Switzerland and Romania.

Ion Marin was recently appointed Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government for his contribution and commitment in the service of culture.

"The position of honorary consul is offered to personalities having a foreign permanent residence and who, through the scope of their professional activity, make an important contribution to the image of their country of residence, strengthening its diplomatic relationship with their country of origin, in this specific case between Switzerland and Romania. The institution of the Honorary Consul and the activity of honorary consulates are part of consular diplomacy - a main branch of traditional diplomacy. This role comes to formalize what conductor Ion Marin has been constantly achieving for over 30 years since he has been living in Lugano, during which time he has become a cultural vector of the local society," the release states."It is a great surprise and a new sensation for me, because, although I have lived and directed in Lugano for over 30 years, I have never thought of turning official my constant activity of keeping Switzerland and Romania culturally connected. Lugano is where I live with my family and we feel at home here, first of all because this is a city that breathes love for music, for culture in general. I carry Romania permanently in my soul and my mind in my daily life, so that inevitably I came to connect the values of Romania with those of the places where my professional activity takes me, but above all I fulfilled this role of cultural liaison between Switzerland and Romania, and now the title of honorary consul precisely outlines what I have already been doing for over three decades, since I have been living here," Ion Marin declared.Ion Marin is the honorary director of the "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir and also the founding president of the Cantus Mundi Romania and Symphonia Mundi National Programs. Since 2020 he is a professor at the Mozarteum University Salzburg, coordinator of the "Claudio Abbado" Choral Conducting Department and artistic director of the University's concert activity.