ConsenCUS, applied research project in capture technology, to be carried out during 2021-2024

The ConsenCUS Project, financed by the European Union, through the means of the Horizon 2020 program, will be launched at the end of May, Energy Policy Group (EPG) being a member of the consortium, according to a press release sent Monday to AGERPRES.

"ConsenCUS is a research project applied in the technology for carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS), which will be unfurled at a European level between the years 2021-2024. The Romanian organizations, members of the international consortium are EPG and OMV Petrom. In Romania, a pilot-project will be implemented at the Petrobrazi refinery of OMV Petrom," the press release reads.

According to the quoted source, the role of EPG regards the policy proposals through which the project's roadmap will be implemented, by promoting CCUS technologies as a vector to reduce carbon emissions in Romania and the EU.

"The EU objective regarding climate neutrality until 2050 assumes, most likely, the carbon dioxide emissions' capturing in the industrial and energy sectors. The CCUS technologies become essential for the intensive industries, from the point of view of carbon emissions, among which petro-chemistry, metallurgy, cement production, etc.," according to the press release.

Furthermore, the objective of the ConsenCUS project consists in promoting a roadmap for a future with zero net emissions in the industrial sector. The partners engaged in this project, through the specifics of their activity, cover the entire value chain of carbon dioxide. They will collaborate for four years in order to form a neutral cluster, from the point of view of carbon emissions, courtesy to the innovations which they will put into practice.

"The capture and conversion pathways are, also, innovative, from the point of view of utilizing only electricity and water as consumable resources, at the energy and costs efficient standards superior than the current ones in the industry. In the selected locations there will be an analysis of opportunities and challenges generated by the CO2 clusters in the economy, as well as regarding social acceptability," according to the press release.

Moreover, ConsenCUS represents a 4-year initiative with an international participation, intended for innovation, supported by the EU through Horizon 2020 (H2020).