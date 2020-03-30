Constanta military field hospital to become operational very shortly

Head of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat said on Sunday evening that a military hospital in the city of Constanta, similar to the one erected in Bucharest, will become operational as soon as possible, to be staffed by the local CFR Hospital.

"The last order is related to what many people saw yesterday [Saturday], where the President of Romania visited, the field hospital run by the armed forces, the ROL 2 Hospital, deployed by the Armed Forces at Ana Aslan. The same model is to be built in Constanta. The Ministry of Defence has installed part of a field hospital, similar to what you see in Bucharest, but which will be attached to a hospital, as happened in Bucharest with Ana Aslan. In Constanta, it will be the CFR Hospital, which, under this order was placed under the coordination of the medical directorate of the Ministry of Defence, staff included (...) It will collaborate with the Ministry of Defence in the operation of the military hospital that will be deployed and commissioned in the shortest time. Space will also be provided for intensive car in the building of the CFR Hospital, which today was placed under the coordination of the Ministry of Defence," Arafat told a news conference at the headquarters of the Interior Ministry (MAI).He also said that another order concerns the coordination of ambulance services by the emergency inspectorates."It is in fact the implementation of the provisions of the presidential decree establishing the state of emergency regarding the operational coordination of ambulance services by the emergency inspectorates during the state of emergency. This order clarifies how the inspectorates will be coordinators of the operational activity of the ambulance services, the fact that the head of the Emergency Management General Inspectorate can issue mandatory orders for the ambulance services as well," added Arafat.