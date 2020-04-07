Constanta Police seize illegal waste shipment from Germany in port

Constanta organised crime police officers on Tuesday checked the cargo of a container ship in the local port and will notify prosecutors as their check revealed waste illegally shipped from Germany.

"Police officers of the Crime Fighting Brigade requested the physical control, together with customs workers of the Constanta South Customs Office, commissioners of the National Environmental Guard - the Constanta County Commissioner's Office and the Constanta County Consumer Protection Commissioner's Office, of a container that was the subject of an intra-Community transfer from Germany, between a Turkish citizen and the trading company he manages," reads a press statement released by the Constanta County Police Inspectorate.According to the statement, the paper produced indicated that the container had to contain various electric household appliance and used bed mattresses, but, upon inspection, it was found that "they do not meet the requirements for being unloaded or marketed in Romania, as the cargo was in fact waste about which the relevant authorities have not been notified according to the Regulation (EC) No 1013/2006.""The customs authorities will order the return of the goods in the container concerned to the country of origin, namely Germany", according to the statement.