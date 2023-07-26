Constanta Port, closed due to strong wind; 36 ships waiting to be loaded

The Constanta Port is closed due to strong winds, and cargo loading-unloading operations cannot be carried out, and currently 22 ships, with a total capacity of approximately 200,000 tonnes are moored at berths to be loaded, and 14 other ships are waiting in the port area, the Constanta Maritime Ports Administration National Company informs on its Facebook page, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, there are 38 private port operators operating in the Constanta Port, which can also handle grain, if the situation requires it. Among these operators, 13 have storage capacities (silos and warehouses).

As to grain, the loading capacity in a 24-hour interval is between 3,000 and 30,000 tonnes, depending on the technical equipment available to the operator and the specifics of the grain (wheat, corn, sunflower, etc.), such as and the type of operation (loading or unloading). The grain operators fall within an average of 12,000 tons/24 hours, in favorable weather conditions.

