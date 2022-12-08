Constitution Day/ President Iohannis: Fundamental Law - most important weapon we have against totalitarianism, populism

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Thursday a message on Romania's Constitution Day, in which he underscores that the Fundamental Law "is the most important weapon we have against any form of totalitarianism, intolerance, discrimination and populism."

"In the existence of any state, the adoption of a new Constitution marks profound changes which occur at the level of society. For Romania, such a major moment was represented by the approval through referendum, on 8 December, 1991, of the Fundamental Law, through the free expressed will of the citizens, a stage which represented the definitive break from the communist regime. Therefore, 8 December is the most suitable opportunity to reflect on the aspirations and values which were the basis of the Constitution and which our society is developing on," the head of state says in the message, told Agerpres.

Klaus Iohannis showed that the Fundamental Law of 1991 formalized the transition, after almost 50 years of socialist-communist governing, to a Western-style democratic regime. In this context, the head of state mentions that the adoption of the Constitution meant the rebirth of national democracy, drawing the limits of political power and enshrining the citizens' rights and freedoms.

President Iohannis mentioned that in 2003, the revision of the Fundamental Law has been motivated by reforms which occurred in the economic, social and political life of the country, especially in view of fulfilling the two major objectives of the Romanian foreign politics in the post-December years: the accession to the North Atlantic Alliance and the integration in the European Union.