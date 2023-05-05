Constitutional Court President: Romanian society unanimous in acknowledging need to protect public office integrity

President of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) Marian Enache said that integrity is a synthesis concept that concentrates ethical and moral values related to the citizen's conduct in his various public and private roles in society.

Enache made this statement during the international conference on the importance of legislation amid integrity policies and regulations for public interest whistleblowers, organized on Thursday by the National Integrity Agency at the Central University Library in Bucharest.

"The transposition of these values into law is a work of great responsibility whereby the political decision-maker not only recognizes the importance of these values, but also ensures their observance through regulations," Marian Enache said, as cited in a CCR release.

He also argued that, as far as public office integrity is concerned, the Romanian society is unanimous in regarding it as a value that must be protected against any harmful and negative phenomenon.

"It falls on the legislator to identify the best methods/means for strengthening the integrity system, but always under compliance with the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution and the requirements of the rule of law," Enache stated.

The CCR President emphasized that this debate brings to the fore the role of regulatory laws in defining and structuring integrity, as part of the Romanian people's ethical conscience and legal culture.

"Correctness, honesty, reputation, prestige, respect, appreciation, honor are values that have their source and legitimacy in the foundation of morality, they already exist in the forma mentis and in the ethical consciousness of our people," the CCR President said. AGERPRES