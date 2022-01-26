Constitutional Court rejects notification on Anca Dragu's dismissal as Senate President

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has rejected on Wednesday the Save Romania Union (USR) notification on Anca Dragu's dismissal as Senate President.

"CCR, as part of the control on Parliament's decisions, by a majority of votes, has rejected as ungrounded the notification drawn up by the Save Romania Union Senate Group and found constitutional Senate Decision No. 131/2021 on the dismissal from the office of Senate President of Mrs Senator Anca Dana Dragu," CCR informs.

The unconstitutionality arguments invoked by USR were the violation of Article 64 paragraph (2) of the Fundamental Law, according to which the Senate and Chamber Chairs are elected during the legislative forums mandate, informs Agerpres.

Other reasons invoked were the breach of the principle of the rule of law and the constitutional principle of the political configuration of Parliament's Chambers.

USR also maintained that Parliament modified the mandate nature, breaching Article 2 of the Constitution, which prevents a group of persons from exerting national sovereignty in own name.

At the end of November, Anca Dragu was dismissed from office, and, on the same day, National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu was elected to run the Senate.