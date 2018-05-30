Constitutional Court: There is conflict between powers in case of refusal to remove from office DNA head

Romania's Constitutional Court noted on Wednesday that there is a conflict between powers in the case of the rejection of the removal from office of Chief Prosecutor of Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

CCR President Valer Dorneanu announced that it admitted the Prime Minister's referral in the Court's plenary, with a majority of votes, regarding the conflict of jurisdiction, a conflict between the Justice Minister and the President being noted, as determined by the refusal of the head of state to act on the request for the removal from office of the DNA head."As regards the way forward and the other aspects, you will shortly have them in the press statement, and the arguments elaborated in the decision," he specified.The referral formulated by the premier, upon President Klaus Iohannis ' refusal to remove from office the head of DNA, was tabled with the CCR on 23 April.