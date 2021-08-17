Contract signed for designing, building last section of Craiova-Pitesti expressway

Officials of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) and those of the UMB group of companies signed on Tuesday a contract for the design and execution of Lot 4 of the Craiova-Pitesti expressway, according to Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Catalin Drula.

"Today, a contract was signed for the last section of the Craiova-Pitesti expressway. Today I participated at CNAIR headquarters in signing the contract between the Road Company and the winner of the tender for the design and execution of lot 4, the UMB group of companies. The same entrepreneur works on portion two and three of the same expressway and I expect the pace to be similar on this segment of DX12," Drula wrote on Facebook.

The cumulative term for design and execution is 36 months.

"As contractual terms: there are 12 months for the design and 24 for the execution of the 31.8 kilometers of the portion between Colonesti and Pitesti," wrote Drula.

The minister of transport said that the project includes 14 underpasses and 16 bridges.

"Some data about this sector: it will include 30 structures of a total length of 1,680 meters (14 underpasses and 16 bridges); adding to that are 28 footbridges; there will be two road junctions: at Brosteni Bridge (connecting to DN65A and DN65) and at Catanele (connecting to A1); a maintenance and snow removal base is set up at Oarja; there will be two parking/service areas located on either side of the road," added Drula, Agerpres informs.