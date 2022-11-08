COP27/ President Iohannis: Education - one of the sustainable solutions to climate crisis

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday at the high-level event "Promoting Climate Change Education" organized on the sidelines of the 27th annual United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, that education is one of the sustainable solutions to the climate crisis, told Agerpres.

"I firmly believe that one of the sustainable solutions to the climate crisis is education. Determining early behavioral change through education is key to achieving our emission reduction goals. In this regard, in Romania we propose measures such as a digital platform with educational resources regarding climate change, a Green Week during the school year, as well as a network of green schools and a sustainable educational infrastructure," President Iohannis said.

He also showed that youth are and will remain the main partners in the fight against climate change.

"We need their energy and creativity to support our efforts. Raising awareness of climate issues through education and skill development would equip them with the proper tools to be strong agents for climate action within their societies. To this effect, we must take maximum advantage of initiatives such as the 2023 European Year of Skills," said the Romanian head of state.

He also emphasized that climate change education should be seen as a common investment in our future.

"In the long term, education and skills development for the green economy will help us move from awareness to action. For this, we need to cooperate closely with international organizations. (...) We believe that topics related to climate education and skills development must be discussed at the highest level," said President Klaus Iohannis.