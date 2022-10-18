Coronation Centennial, gala session at the Romanian Academy

The Coronation Centennial gala session, an event dedicated to the one hundredth anniversary of the coronation in central Alba Iulia of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria as sovereigns of the Whole of Romania, Greater Romania, takes place on Tuesday in the Aula of the Romanian Academy, told Agerpres.

The event, open to the public, will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the address of the president of the Romanian Academy, acad. Ioan-Aurel Pop, informs the Communication Office of this forum in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

Acad. Razvan Theodorescu, vice-president of the Romanian Academy, will give the lecture "Monarchy before the monarchy. Dynastic consecration to Romanians", and Prof. Georgeta Filitti, honorary member of the Romanian Academy, will address the topic "Coronation between royal symbolism and spectacle".

Also, the general director of the Peles National Museum, the historian Narcis Dorin Ion, will speak about "Prominent guests of the Coronation celebrations".

The festive session is accompanied by an exhibition of photographic panels made by the Romania Culturala Association.

On this occasion, the participants will also be able to visit the exhibition Coronation Centennial of the Sovereign Kings of the Country - 1922-2022, recently opened in the Theodor Pallady hall by the Stamp Cabinet of the Romanian Academy Library, the exhibition which will remain open until the 22 October, the Academy also transmitted.