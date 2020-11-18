Coronavirus/ Romania smashes record with 10,269 new cases in one day

Romania tallied a record-high 10,269 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours, following 37,906 tests run nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are all cases of patients who had not previously tested positive.

As many as 383,743 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania as of today.

A total of 261,387 coronavirus patients have been declared cured as of November 18.

According to GCS, to date, 3,771,316 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 37,906 were performed in the last 24 hours - 23,269 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,637 upon request.