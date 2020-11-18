 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ Romania smashes record with 10,269 new cases in one day

digi24.ro
covid-19

Romania tallied a record-high 10,269 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours, following 37,906 tests run nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are all cases of patients who had not previously tested positive.

As many as 383,743 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania as of today.

A total of 261,387 coronavirus patients have been declared cured as of November 18.

According to GCS, to date, 3,771,316 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 37,906 were performed in the last 24 hours - 23,269 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,637 upon request.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.