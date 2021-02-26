Coronavirus/3,761 new cases of COVID-19, at 36k tests, death toll reaching 20,233

As many as 3,761 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group reports on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

By Friday, 795,732 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 736,020 were declared cured.

Countrywide, 5,986,365 RT-PCR tests and 288,306 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the past 24 hours, 27,016 RT-PCR tests (15,794 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,222 on request) and 8,860 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Distinct from newly confirmed cases, 733 people retested positive.

As many as 7,847 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, 968 of them in intensive care, says GCS.

Throughout Romania, 39,472 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 11,232 are in institutional isolation. Also, 50,767 people are in quarantine at home, and 133 are in institutional quarantine, according to the GCS.

66 people - 40 men and 26 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data from the GCS. Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 30 to 39 years, two deaths in the age category 40 to 49 years, four deaths in the age category 50 to 59 years, 16 deaths in the age category 60 to 69 years, 24 deaths in the age group 70 to 79 years and 19 deaths in the over 80 age category.

A total of 62 deaths were recorded in patients with previous medical history. According to the GCS, one deceased patient did not have any associated diseases, and for three others no reports of underlying medical conditions have been reported to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,233 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, while 186 Romanian citizens abroad have died from the same virus.