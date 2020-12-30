Coronavirus/4,875 new cases of COVID-19 for 24,822 tests in last 24 hrs, death toll hits 15,596

As many as 4,875 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 24,822 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Wednesday, 627,941 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.

At the same time, 554,056 patients were declared cured.

To date, 4,775,921 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 24,822 were performed in the last 24 hours, 17,552 based on case definition and medical protocol and 7,270 on request.

Also, since the last information provided by the GCS, the results of 42 tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and submitted by 30 December.

A further 127 deaths - 71 men and 56 women - were recorded in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, the GCS reports.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 30 to 39 years, six deaths in the age group 40 to 49 years, seven deaths in the age category 50 to 59 years, 26 deaths in the age category 60 to 69 years, 45 deaths in the age group 70 to 79 years and 42 deaths in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 123 of the deaths recorded are of patients who had comorbidities, no comorbidities were recorded for a deceased patient, and no comorbidities have been reported for three deceased patients to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,596 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.

As many as 9,512 people with COVID-19 are being treated in health facilities, of whom 1,149 are in intensive care, the GCS says.

On the territory of Romania, 32,969 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,207 are in institutional isolation.

In addition, 49,973 people are in quarantine at home and 64 in institutionalized quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, police and gendarmes have applied 5,608 fines worth 1,074,944 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.