 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ 8,262 new cases, 31,082 tests conducted in past 24 hours

digi24.ro
covid-19

A number of 8,262 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 31,082 tests at the national level, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not had a prior positive test, the GCS mentions.

Until Tuesday, on Romanian territory, there were 373,474 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus.

A number of 253,244 persons were declared cured.

According to the GCS, up to this time, at the national level, 3,733,410 tests were processed. Of them, 31,082 were administered in the past 24 hours - 18,868 on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol and 12,214 upon request.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.