A number of 7,463 people with COVID-19 are admitted in medical units, of which 978 in Intensive Care, informed on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group, according to AGERPRES.

On Romania's territory, 38,666 people are confirmed of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and are in home isolation, while 10,263 are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 52,814 people are quarantining at home, and 162 in institutional quarantine.