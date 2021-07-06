Coronavirus/ Andrei Baciu (MS): 704,064 digital certificates issued so far

Until Tuesday, at 10:00 hrs, 704,064 European digital certificates, 96 pct of them attesting COVID-19 vaccination, announced, on Tuesday, in a press conference, State Secretary with the Health Ministry (MS) Andrei Baciu, deputy chair of National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

"Until now it has worked without issues and it works without issues still, and until today, at 10:00 hrs, 704,064 certificates were generated. A large part of them, 96 pct, are certificates attesting vaccination, we are speaking of 676,000. Under 4 pct of certificates are COVID certificates attesting recovery and/or a negative test, and the support center, the call center we have for exceptional situations, recorded a number of 1,224 calls only in the past 24 hours. There is still a great request, the platform works. (...) We encourage and invite all those who are to travel in the coming period to download this certificate. There are five weeks left until we need to transition to the digital solution, but it's the most simple option anyway, we don't have to live with the concern that we lose or misplace the paper, the document, if we have it on our smartphone or, anyway, we have the QR code, which, for example in the case of vaccination, is a document that remains valid for a year, until June 2022," the State Secretary explained.

On the other hand, he announced that 208 mobile teams have immunized, until now, persons hired in 585 companies, Agerpres informs.

"Until now the opportunity was used by 585 companies, of which 92 in the HoReCa domain. This activity was done with the aid of 208 mobile teams. 63,000 persons were vaccinated, of whom 3,892 persons come from the HoReCa domain. (...) There are many vaccination centers organized in malls, airports, in various atypical locations, but of note is an important vaccination center in Galati - a drive-thru that has managed to vaccinate 18,301 persons so far, unlike the others, which had a more reduced activity," showed the State Secretary.