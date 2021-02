The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 compared to the last report are Bucharest, with 351, and the counties of Timis - 257, Cluj - 219, Maramures - 212, Brasov - 140, Suceava - 113 and Mures - 107, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Per total, 3,048 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded compared to the last reporting following tests performed nationwide.