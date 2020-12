Bucharest City tops the list with most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection - 69,054 since the onset of the pandemic, followed by the counties of Cluj - 22,175, Iasi - 20,523, Prahova - 19,502, Brasov - 19,372, and Timis - 19,350, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said today, according to AGERPRES.

Constanta County reports a total case count of 17,982, Ilfov - 15,896, Sibiu - 14,287, Arges - 14,295, Bihor - 14,284, Suceava - 13,241, Bacau - 13,307, and Mures - 12,225.