Coronavirus/GCS: 1,405 patients in intensive care, 13,257 persons hospitalized

A number of 13,257 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, of whom 1,405 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 69,601 people confirmed with a SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 16,514 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 50,589 people are in quarantine at home and 105 in institutionalized quarantine, according to the GCS.

In the past 24 hours, 6,260 calls were given to the single emergency number 112 and 907 on the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.