Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest has largest number of new cases of coronavirus - 252, followed by Timis, Cluj counties

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 252, Timis - 190, Cluj - 169, Maramures - 127, Suceava - 120 and Brasov with 103 cases, according to data reported on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Buzau - 7, Tulcea - 8, Calarasi - 9 and Olt - 9 cases.

In total, 2,676 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported compared to the last report following tests carried out at the national level.

