Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest has most new cases - 376, followed by Timis, Cluj

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 376, followed by the counties of Timis - 249, Cluj - 175, Maramures - 152, Ilfov - 113, Brasov - 111, according to the data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties: Tulcea - 8, Caras-Severin, Giurgiu and Harghita - 11 cases each, Arges - 15, Braila and Covasna - 16 each, Salaj and Vrancea - 17 each.

In total, 2,676 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported compared to the last report following tests performed at the national level.