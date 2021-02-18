 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: Maramures County leaves red zone; Bucharest - 2.19pct infection rate

covid-19

Timis County stays in the red zone, with 3.86 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day (3.84), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

Maramures County leaves the red zone, registering an incidence of 2.99 cases per thousand inhabitants, slightly decreasing compared to the previous day (3.02).

Also, Bucharest stays in the yellow zone in terms of the infection rate with the novel coronavirus cumulative at 14 days, with 2.19, slightly higher than on Wednesday.

Another five counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.66 and 2.43) and 34 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection having been recorded in Vrancea - 0.42; Arges - 0.53; Tulcea - 0.59; Buzau - 0.57; Braila - 0.57; Harghita - 0.52; Covasna - 0.68.

