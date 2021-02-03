Coronavirus/GCS: Timis County still in the red zone

Timis County remains in the red zone, with an incidence of 3.16 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants recorded on Wednesday, close to the value of the previous day when the county saw 3.17 cases per thousand inhabitants, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

The Capital City, Bucharest, remains in the yellow zone in terms of the cumulative infection rate with the novel coronavirus at 14 days, after registering 1.96 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, the same as the previous day.

There are nine other counties in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3) and 31 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), with the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in the counties of Vrancea - 0.41, Olt - 0.46, Buzau - 0.48 and Harghita - 0.57.