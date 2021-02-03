 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/GCS: Timis County still in the red zone

forbes.ro
COVID-19 test pozitiv

Timis County remains in the red zone, with an incidence of 3.16 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants recorded on Wednesday, close to the value of the previous day when the county saw 3.17 cases per thousand inhabitants, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

The Capital City, Bucharest, remains in the yellow zone in terms of the cumulative infection rate with the novel coronavirus at 14 days, after registering 1.96 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, the same as the previous day.

There are nine other counties in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3) and 31 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), with the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in the counties of Vrancea - 0.41, Olt - 0.46, Buzau - 0.48 and Harghita - 0.57.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.