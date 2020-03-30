 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus infection update: 1,952 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania

Linkdin
coronavirus

As many as 1,952 people have so far been confirmed in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

Since the previous information, 192 new cases of illness have been recorded.

Patients recently confirmed with infection are between the ages of 1 and 90, GCS says.

Of the infected persons, 180 have been declared cured and discharged: 55 in Timisoara; 85 in Bucharest; 7 in Craiova; 11 in Constanta; 19 in Iasi, and 3 in Cluj-Napoca.

As of Wednesday, 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 and pre-existing chronic conditions died in hospitals in the cities of Craiova, Bucharest, Iasi, Suceava, Arad, Bacau and Timisoara, and the counties of Cluj, Neamt, Hunedoara, Constanta, Ialomita, and Satu Mare.

As many as 53 patients have been admitted to the ICU, of whom 33 are in a serious condition. The health of the other patients is good, stationary.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.