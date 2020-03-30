Coronavirus infection update: 1,952 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania

As many as 1,952 people have so far been confirmed in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

Since the previous information, 192 new cases of illness have been recorded.Patients recently confirmed with infection are between the ages of 1 and 90, GCS says.Of the infected persons, 180 have been declared cured and discharged: 55 in Timisoara; 85 in Bucharest; 7 in Craiova; 11 in Constanta; 19 in Iasi, and 3 in Cluj-Napoca.As of Wednesday, 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 and pre-existing chronic conditions died in hospitals in the cities of Craiova, Bucharest, Iasi, Suceava, Arad, Bacau and Timisoara, and the counties of Cluj, Neamt, Hunedoara, Constanta, Ialomita, and Satu Mare.As many as 53 patients have been admitted to the ICU, of whom 33 are in a serious condition. The health of the other patients is good, stationary.