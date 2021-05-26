Coronavirus/INSP: 31.8pct of cases in the past week were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Prahova, Bihor, Alba

In the week of May 17 - 23, 2021, 31.8pct of all COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Prahova, Bihor and Alba, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

According to the weekly monitoring report, 31.5pct of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Cluj, Neamt.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 in 77 of all COVID cases has been recorded with the medical staff.85.8pct of all deaths were in people over 60, and 57.7pct of deaths were in men, according to the INSP.Also, 94.9pct of people who died of COVID had at least one associated comorbidity.