 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/INSP - weekly report: 31pct of deaths in Bucharest, Timis, Suceava, Sibiu, Constanta counties

Twitter
coronavirus

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) on Tuesday reported that 31pct of all deaths in people infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in the week of January 11-17, in Bucharest and in the Timis, Suceava, Sibiu and Constanta counties, according to AGERPRES.

According to the weekly report, 36.6pct of all cases of infection were recorded in Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Iasi and Ilfov.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, out of 66 cases, one has been recorded among the medical staff.

According to the INSP, 85pct of all deaths were in people over 60 and 60pct of deaths were in men.

The same report shows that 95.1pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.