Coronavirus/INSP - weekly report: 31pct of deaths in Bucharest, Timis, Suceava, Sibiu, Constanta counties

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) on Tuesday reported that 31pct of all deaths in people infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in the week of January 11-17, in Bucharest and in the Timis, Suceava, Sibiu and Constanta counties, according to AGERPRES.

According to the weekly report, 36.6pct of all cases of infection were recorded in Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Iasi and Ilfov.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, out of 66 cases, one has been recorded among the medical staff.

According to the INSP, 85pct of all deaths were in people over 60 and 60pct of deaths were in men.

The same report shows that 95.1pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.