Coronavirus/ Orban: We want to open schools; we need arguments of epidemiological nature

The Government wants to reopen schools, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday, stressing that the resumption of classes in classrooms must be based on arguments, first of all of epidemiological nature, according to AGERPRES.

"Any decision related to the resumption of school activity in the classroom must be based on arguments, first of all, of epidemiological nature, that is, the defence of the health of children, their parents, their grandparents, because the reality is that the vast majority of young people are asymptomatic. They do not realize it and pass the disease on to parents, grandparents, family, or people who may be more vulnerable. Of course, we want to open schools, but this can only be done on the basis of a very serious analysis from an epidemiological point of view, so that there are minimal risks of increasing the number of infections (with SARS-Cov-2)," Orban said at the National Liberal Party headquarters.

He was asked if there are any chances for pupils to return to school in February 2021.