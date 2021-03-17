Coronavirus/Salaj county enters red zone, Bucharest is up with 4.49pct per thousand inhabitans infection rate

Western Salaj County entered the red zone with a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 3.01, on a rise compared to the previous day when it saw 2.99 infection rate, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

Bucharest City recorded a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 4.49 per thousand inhabitants, also an increase compared to the previous day when it stood at 4.24.

The western Timis county is also in the red scenario, with an incidence of 5.86 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, followed by southeastern Ilfov - 5.35, central Brasov - 4.29, central-western Cluj - 3.93, western Hunedoara - 3.48, southeastern Constanta - 3.19, western Alba - 3.10.

Another 17 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3 per thousand), among which southern Giurgiu - 2.58, western Arad - 2.51, central Sibiu - 2.47, southern Valcea - 2.39.

Also, 16 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being recorded in central Harghita - 0.88, eastern Buzau - 1.00, northeastern Suceava - 1.08.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,245 and the counties of southeastern Ilfov - 433, Timis - 376, Cluj - 296, Constanta - 274, Brasov - 273.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Harghita - 32, southern Olt and Giurgiu - 35 each.

In the last 24 hours, 6,186 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded.