Coronavirus/ SARS-CoV-2 case load rises by 1,319, COVID-19 mortality rate reaches 18,961

A number of 1,319 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 9,520 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS.

By Monday, 746,637 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 692,681 were declared cured.

To date, 5,587,941 RT-PCR tests and 163,997 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 6,210 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,089 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,121 on request) and 3,310 rapid antigen tests.

Another 80 people - 44 men and 36 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The COVID-19 death toll has reached 18,961.

One death was recorded in the 40 - 49 years age group, nine in the 50 - 59 years age category, 19 in the 60 - 69 years age category, 35 in the 70 - 79 years age category and 16 in the category over 80 years.

76 of the deaths were reported in patients who had underlying health conditions, two of the deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for two patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Police and gendarmes have enforced 9,512 fines for minor offenses in the last 24 hours, amounting to a total of 2,007,694 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.