Coronavirus UPDATE

Another 523 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 12 previously unaccounted for, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are 260 men and 263 women.

As many as 481 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 13 deaths had no comorbidities, and for 29 deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of the 523 patients who died, 469 were unvaccinated and 54 were vaccinated.

The 54 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; 53 of them had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 45,503 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

16,765 new cases of COVID-19; more than 78,700 tests carried out in past 24hrs

A number of 16,765 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 78,706 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,587,880 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 7,479 are of re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection, and 1,345,324 patients were declared healed.

To date, 10,197,305 RT-PCR tests and 4,249,026 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out.

In the past 24 hours, 25,350 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,268 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,082 upon request) and 53,356 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,557 people were reconfirmed positive.

Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported in Bucharest (1,649), counties of Bihor, Iasi

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,649 and in the counties of Bihor - 632, Iasi - 599, Cluj - 576, and Timis - 512, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, Agerpres informs.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Satu Mare - 92, Covasna - 102, Caras-Severin - 122, and Maramures - 137.

The 14-day cumulative reporting rate in Bucharest City is 16.13 cases per 1,000 population, down from a previous 16.24.

However, Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the 14-day cumulative reporting rate, with 17.02 cases per 1,000 population.

It is followed by the counties of Prahova - 11.62, Alba - 10.34, Constanta - 10.23, Timis - 10.03, and Ialomita - 10.01.

All counties are in the red scenario (over three cases per 1,000 population).

3,294 fines applied in past 24hrs

The police and gendarmes have applied, in the past 24 hours, 3,294 sanctions for minor offences, amounting to a total of 616,467 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures meant to prevent and combat the effects the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Tuesday.

Also, the relevant structures of the Police opened three criminal investigations into the offence of preventing the fight against diseases.

Violations of the health protection norms can be reported to TELVERDE 0800.800.165, made operational by the Ministry of Interior, the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the territorial structures for verification, GCS stated.

GCS: 1,867 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; 43 are children

A number of 20,637 people with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health units, of whom 479 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, 1,867 patients are admitted to intensive care, of whom 43 are children.

In Romania, 149,377 people confirmed with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home and 19,917 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 56,797 people are in quarantine at home, and there are 95 people in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 9,373 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 1,308 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.