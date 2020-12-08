 
     
Coronavius/GCS: Infection rate in Ilfov County stagnates at 7.32pct; Constanta drops to 7.13pct

The infection rate with the novel coronavirus stagnates, on Tuesday, at 7.32 per thousand inhabitants, in Ilfov County, while in Constanta it decreased to 7.13, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the latest report of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), Ilfov County still has the highest infection rate in the country, of 7.32, while Constanta County registers a decrease from 7.21 per thousand inhabitants to 7.13.

The SARS-CoV-2 infection rate increases in Bucharest from 6.34 to 6.56 cases per thousand inhabitants, since the last report.

Incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants is still recorded in Cluj - 5.59 and Brasov - 5.05 counties.

The counties with a low incidence of infections per thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks are Harghita - 1.03; Gorj - 1.2 and Olt - 1.26.

 

