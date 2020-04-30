Cost of occupational health for employee to reach 100 euros monthly (CNIPMMR)

The cost of occupational health for an employee after returning to work will reach 100 euros per month and small businesses will not be able to cover that from their own funds, said on Thursday the president of the National Council of the Romanian Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, in a debate on the situation of SMEs after the exit from the crisis.

The President of CNIPMMR sent to the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, the proposal from the entrepreneurs that consumer vouchers could also be offered to cover the costs of occupational health insurance for the employees of small companies."From our calculations, of the SME Council, we saw that the monthly costs per employee reach around 100 euros for all that these workplace safety and health care measures mean. So if you have 10 employees, it costs you 1,000 euros per month and then maybe these vouchers can be used in this direction as well. Someone suggested that the vouchers be used for organic activities, as suggested by Sven [general manager of Sodexo Romania, Sven Marinus]," said Florin Jianu.On the other hand, the president of CNIPMMR suggested to the Minister of European Funds the creation of a national equity fund, intended to block the takeover of Romanian companies that have economic problems by investment funds.