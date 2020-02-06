Cotroceni consultations/Ciolacu: We proposed Remus Pricopie for PM; decision belongs to President

Social Democratic Party (PSD) interim leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday announced, after the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, that he presented to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal to designate Remus Pricopie as Prime Minister.

"Following yesterday's vote in Parliament, when the censure motion passed with 261 votes and the Government was dismissed, we were invited today by the President of Romania to take part in consultations. We came with the same proposal that you already know, namely Mr. Remus Pricopie, for Prime Minister. The decision belongs now to the President, it depends on him how long - a shorter or a longer period - this governmental and political crisis will last," Ciolacu said.

President Klaus Iohannis invited, on Thursday, to the Cotroceni Palace, the leaders of the parliamentary parties and groups for consultations related to the designation of a candidate for the office of Prime Minister, after the Orban Government got dismissed on Wednesday by a censure motion.