Cotroceni Museum: Exhibition dedicated to Greater Union opened until March at Brasov Council House

The photo-documentary exhibition called "The Greater Union. From the victory in World War I to the Coronation of Sovereigns of the Greater Romania" can be toured until 4 March at the Council House of Brasov.

"Thus, we start the journey of this project dedicated to the Centennial of the Greater Union with rare photographs of the museum heritage, that we aim to display in front of a wide audience from different regions of the country, but also to the public abroad. We took on, in the centennial year, the honorable mission to present uplifting history sequences through this photo-reportage for the eyes of Romanians abroad, but also for foreigners who want to discover our history," Director of the Cotroceni National Museum Liviu Sebastian Jicman stated on Thursday at the opening of the exhibition, according to a release of the museum sent to Agerpres on Thursday.

Besides the photographs depicting the Royal Family on the front of the Great War, the audience will also be able to see pictures of the return of the sovereigns to Bucharest, in December 1918, during the peace talks, but also photos depicting the coronation in 1992 in Alba Iulia.

The exhibition, whose concept belongs to the Cotroceni National Museum is organised by the institution in partnership with the County Museum of History in Brasov.