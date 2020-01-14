Cotroceni National Museum - to open its gates on Jan 24

The Cotroceni National Museum will open its gates for guests on January 24, on the occasion of the 161st anniversary of the Union of Moldavia with Wallachia, under the rule of Alexandru Ioan-Cuza, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

In the apartments where the ruler lived, visitors can admire the large exhibition of personal objects of the Cuza family, original documents, and also the parade sword received from Serbian Prince Michael Obrenovic, says the same source.Also available for visits will be the exhibitions "THE RESISTANTS. Remembrance and Gratitude" and "30 years and a day - the youth revolution", currently on the premises of the Cotroceni National Museum.Children up to 14 years old benefit from free entry.The museum can be visited between 9.30am and 4.00pm. Interested persons are asked to book their visit at: visit@muzeulcotroceni.ro until Wednesday, January 22, at 16.00. Access is only based on schedule. Adults must present at the entrance of the museum an original ID - identity card, passport.