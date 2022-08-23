Counterfeit, undeclared goods from Bangladesh, China worth 4.5 million lei impounded in Constanta Port

Clothing items from Bangladesh as well as electronic cigarettes and watches from China allegedly counterfeited and undeclared of a total value of nearly 4.5 million lei were found by authorities in two containers that arrived in the port of Constanta, the Coast Guard informed on Tuesday.

The checks were carried out by Coast Guard border police officers jointly with inspectors of the South Constanta - Agigea Border Customs Bureau.

Over 6,500 counterfeit clothing items were found in a container with clothes imported from Bangladesh by a commercial company from Ilfov County.

Inside the container, there were a total of 6,540 products that are likely to infringe on the intellectual property rights of well-known brands. The goods in question, worth nearly 1,000,000 had they been marketed as branded products, were seized for expert examination and further research.

On the same day, checks on a container that arrived in the port of Constanta from China for a company in Ukraine led to finding the same type of counterfeit and undeclared goods, Agerpres.

Inside the container, there were a total of 8,800 undeclared single-use electronic cigarettes, over 8,000 watches and phone cases, products that are likely to infringe on the intellectual property rights of well-known brands. The goods in question, worth nearly 3,500,000 lei, had they been marketed as branded products, were seized for expert examination and further research.

The border police officers carry out investigations into the release of a product bearing an identical or similar trademark to a registered trademark for identical or similar products that damages the owner of the registered trademark, the use of false documents and counterfeit.