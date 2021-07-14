Court cancels 2,000 lei fine received by President Iohannis from CNCD

The Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday canceled the 2,000 lei worth fine received by President Klaus Iohannis from the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD), for saying, back in 2018, that "a bunch of criminals" were making a "desperate" and "pathetic" attempt to discredit the DNA (National Anticorruption Directorate).

The court admitted the action filed by the Presidential Administration and canceled the CNCD decision of May 9, 2018, by which Klaus Iohannis was fined, but the decision is not final.

By this decision, the judges establish that the use of the term "some criminals" does not constitute discrimination.On May 9, 2018, the CNCD Board of Directors decided to fine President Klaus Iohannis with 2,000 lei, on the grounds that the head of state discriminated when he used the term "criminal" in a February 2018 statement.On February 15, 2018, Klaus Iohannis said that "some criminals" were making a "desperate" and "pathetic" attempt to discredit the DNA and reaffirmed that this institution and its leadership "are doing a very good job."After being sanctioned, the head of state challenged CNCD's decision with the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the parties being the ones who filed the complaint against Iohannis with CNCD, namely SC Jurindex Media SRL, the company that manages the Lumeajustitiei.ro website, journalist Razvan Savaliuc, and former MP Andreea Cosma, agerpres reports.