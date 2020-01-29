Court sustains PSD objection over gov't dealing with bill on INM

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) Wednesday sustained a constitutional objection filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) over the government dealing with a bill on the National Institute of Magistracy (INM) for which the Orban government has committed its responsibility before Parliament.

According to sources with CCR, the court sustained PSD's objection, "because four conditions established by previous rulings of the Constitutional Court for the use of the responsibility assumption are not met and it took into account the fact that there were laws in Parliament on the same matter nearing completion."Under Ruling 1,557 of November 3, 2010, the Constitutional Court has ruled that the simplified way of legislating by assuming responsibility can reach an extreme when the adoption of a bill by ordinary procedure or emergency procedure is no longer possible.

AGERPRES