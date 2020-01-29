 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Court sustains PSD objection over gov't dealing with bill on INM

CCR

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) Wednesday sustained a constitutional objection filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) over the government dealing with a bill on the National Institute of Magistracy (INM) for which the Orban government has committed its responsibility before Parliament.

According to sources with CCR, the court sustained PSD's objection, "because four conditions established by previous rulings of the Constitutional Court for the use of the responsibility assumption are not met and it took into account the fact that there were laws in Parliament on the same matter nearing completion."

Under Ruling 1,557 of November 3, 2010, the Constitutional Court has ruled that the simplified way of legislating by assuming responsibility can reach an extreme when the adoption of a bill by ordinary procedure or emergency procedure is no longer possible.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.