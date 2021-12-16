 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 briefing: 812 new cases in past 24 hrs, with 84 deaths, 19 previous to reference period

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
covid coronavirus

As many as 812 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 84 deaths have been reported, including 19 previous ones, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

"According to the data existing at the CNCCI [National Centre of Coordination and Management of Intervention] level as of December 16, 2021, at 10:00, within 24 hours, 812 cases of people positive with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. Also, 84 deaths have been reported, of which 19 previously to the period of reference," the GCS said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.