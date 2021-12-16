COVID-19 briefing: 812 new cases in past 24 hrs, with 84 deaths, 19 previous to reference period

As many as 812 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 84 deaths have been reported, including 19 previous ones, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

"According to the data existing at the CNCCI [National Centre of Coordination and Management of Intervention] level as of December 16, 2021, at 10:00, within 24 hours, 812 cases of people positive with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. Also, 84 deaths have been reported, of which 19 previously to the period of reference," the GCS said.