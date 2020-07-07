COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad reaches 5,095

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday that 5,095 Romanians abroad had been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, with the death toll constant at 122.

Of the 5,095 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,885 were in Italy, 561 in Spain, 107 in France, 2,275 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 105 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Greece and Sweden.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 122 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in USA and one in Brazil.Of the Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 72 were declared cured: 50 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, GCS states.